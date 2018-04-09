OKC Metro To See Warm Up This Week

It's been from winter to summer this week!

Skies will become partly cloudy and we will see a mild start as highs reach the mid-60s this afternoon. We will see winds out of the north between 10 to 20 mph.

Monday night, we are dropping into the upper 30s and clearing skies are expected.

We will see a cold Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s. We’ll bounce back into the upper 60s as winds shift out of the south. Mostly sunny and dry throughout the day.

Tuesday night will be not as cold! Lows drop into the 40s.

This week, we will see a warm and windy starting midweek! We will see some of the warmest temperatures of the year by Thursday as temperatures reach mid-80s. The fire threat is extreme late week as wind gusts pick up to 40 mph.

A cold front arrives Friday dropping our summer heat to cool 50s this weekend.