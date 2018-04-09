More Teachers March To State Capitol For Walkout

Teachers from the Edmond Public Schools have laced up Monday morning for a march to the state Capitol.

The more than 800 interested in marching are parking at Victory Church in Edmond.

The official start point of march was at 6:30 a.m. at the Edmond Public Schools Administration Center.

Participants are going to be wearing "One Edmond" T-shirts.

They'll be walking south on Kelley to 21st Street, then head west to the front of the Capitol.

There are two school buses available to take marchers back from the Capitol to Edmond but volunteer drivers are also needed.

Anyone needing a ride back should meet at 3 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center.

Oklahoma City teachers from Cesar Chavez Hayes and Southern Hills will also be marching Monday.

They'll leave at 8:15 a.m. at Chavez for the Capitol.