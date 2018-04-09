Teacher Walkout Continues Into Second Week

The teacher walkout has rolled into Day 6 with momentum carried over from the weekend.

This weekend, hundreds of teachers gathered in solidarity on the steps of the Capitol encouraging fellow teachers to continue to rally.

Right now, support doesn't seem to be waning as the OEA continues their demands for lawmakers to restore the hotel-motel tax that was repealed and passes a bill ending capital gains tax deduction to fund education.

In a statement on Twitter, the American Federation of Teachers announced their goal was to transform this moment of activism into a long-term movement for fully funded public schools for our kids and respect for ourselves and our profession.

While at some point, AFT said they planned to leave the Capitol, for now, they plan on continuing to fight for funding in an effort to bring schools up to modern, decent standards and to give children a bright future.

While teachers have the support of the AFT and the OEA, last week, the Oklahoma State School Boards Association releases a statement encouraging teachers to go back to work.