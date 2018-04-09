4.3-Magnitude Quake Felt Early Monday

Two earthquakes rattled overnight Monday in Garfield County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first was a 3.3-magnitude quake that was reported shortly after 4:25 a.m. Its epicenter was about five miles northeast of Marshall and 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.

The second was a 4.3-magnitude quake reported about 5:20 a.m. Its epicenter was about five miles north, northeast of Marshall and 51 miles north of Oklahoma City.

The first quake was more than three miles deep and the second was less than two miles deep.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported. Though several Oklahomans were awakened by the second earthquake.