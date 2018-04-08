Patrick Reed Wins Masters For First Major Title

Patrick Reed, 27, has won his first major title at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, beating Rickie Fowler by a stroke Sunday night.

Reed took a three-shot lead into the final round and ended with a one-under par 71. He has had six PGA Tour victories so far.

Reed pulled ahead of Jordan Spieth with an 8-foot birdie putt at the 14th hole Sunday, saved par with a 6-foot putt at No. 17 and pulled off a testy two-putt at the final hole to win with a 1-under 71.

His total was a 15-under 273. Fowler made quite a run at his first major title. He made six birdies over the final 11 holes for a closing 67.

It wasn't quite enough.

Spieth began the day nine shots behind and turned in one of the greatest final rounds in Masters history with an 8-over 64. But a disappointing bogey at the last hole, when his tee shot struck a limb, ended his hopes of improbably catching Reed.

Rory McIlroy went into the round three shots off the lead, in good position to make a run at the career Grand Slam. But he stumbled to a 74 and finished six shots behind Reed.

2018 Masters purse, payouts:

CBS Sports has rounded up the total amount for the winners below.

Total purse: $11 million

Winner: $1,980,000

Runner-up: $1,188,000

3rd: $748,000

4th: $528,000

5th: $440,000

6th: $396,000

7th: $368,500

8th: $341,000

9th: $319,000

10th: $297,000

