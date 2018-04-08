Patrick Reed Wins Masters For First Major Title - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Patrick Reed Wins Masters For First Major Title

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

Patrick Reed, 27, has won his first major title at the Masters in Augusta, Georgia, beating Rickie Fowler by a stroke Sunday night.

Reed took a three-shot lead into the final round and ended with a one-under par 71. He has had six PGA Tour victories so far.

Reed pulled ahead of Jordan Spieth with an 8-foot birdie putt at the 14th hole Sunday, saved par with a 6-foot putt at No. 17 and pulled off a testy two-putt at the final hole to win with a 1-under 71.

His total was a 15-under 273. Fowler made quite a run at his first major title. He made six birdies over the final 11 holes for a closing 67.

Fowler made quite a run at his first major title, making six birdies over the final 11 holes for a closing 67.

It wasn't quite enough.

Spieth began the day nine shots behind and turned in one of the greatest final rounds in Masters history with an 8-over 64. But a disappointing bogey at the last hole, when his tee shot struck a limb, ended his hopes of improbably catching Reed.

Rory McIlroy went into the round three shots off the lead, in good position to make a run at the career Grand Slam. But he stumbled to a 74 and finished six shots behind Reed.

2018 Masters purse, payouts:

CBS Sports has rounded up the total amount for the winners below.

Total purse: $11 million

Winner: $1,980,000

Runner-up: $1,188,000

3rd: $748,000

4th: $528,000

5th: $440,000

6th: $396,000

7th: $368,500

8th: $341,000

9th: $319,000

10th: $297,000

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.