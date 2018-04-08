I-235 Reopens Early After Railroad Bridge Removal - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

I-235 Reopens Early After Railroad Bridge Removal

Good news for about a hundred thousand Oklahoma City drivers: I-235 is back open a full day ahead of schedule.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The North and Southbound lanes of I-235  reopened between North 36th Street and I-44 around 3 p.m. Sunday. 

The Interstate reopened earlier then expect after being closed at 7 p.m. Friday for the removal of the railroad bridge that was over the interstate. 

ODOT said the removal of the 277-foot-long railroad bridge allows for the space needed to widen the interstate to six lanes, plus auxiliary lanes.

The $88 million project to widen the interstates is expected to complete in 2019, according to ODOT officials. 

 

