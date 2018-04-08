3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Garfield County - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Garfield County

Posted: Updated:
GARFIELD COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An earthquake was recorded Sunday afternoon in Garfield County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. 

The 3.2 magnitude earthquake occurred at 5:26 p.m.

Its epicenter was about three miles east, southeast of Covington, eight miles east, northeast of Douglas, 10 miles south, southeast of Garber and 56 miles north of Oklahoma City. 

The quake was more than three miles deep. 

There have been no immediate reports of damage or injury. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.