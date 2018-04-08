3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Garfield County

An earthquake was recorded Sunday afternoon in Garfield County, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3.2 magnitude earthquake occurred at 5:26 p.m.

Its epicenter was about three miles east, southeast of Covington, eight miles east, northeast of Douglas, 10 miles south, southeast of Garber and 56 miles north of Oklahoma City.

The quake was more than three miles deep.

There have been no immediate reports of damage or injury.