Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: April 8

This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:

- Masters final round

- Thunder vs. Houston recap

- Thunder reporter Steve McGehee goes 1-on-1 with Paul George from Miami

- OU and OSU football spring practice

- OU vs. TCU in Big 12 Baseball

- The guys play the percentages.

If you have a viewer question, tweet using the hashtag #OKBlitz or ask on the News 9 Sports Facebook page.

To vote on "Play the Percentages" text Dean or John to 79640