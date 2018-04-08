One Suspect Arrested In Pottawatomie County Manhunt - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

One Suspect Arrested In Pottawatomie County Manhunt

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says a manhunt has ended after a suspect was taken into custody Sunday. 

According to officials, a resident of the area near Bethel Road and Hardesty Road in Bethel Acres alerted them to a person exhibiting suspicious activity.

The suspect was described as a white male, with black hair, wearing a black jacket. The suspect was reportedly inside a vehicle parked at another residence, and asked to take gasoline out of a vehicle. 

Police said the vehicle of the suspicious person was stolen property. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
