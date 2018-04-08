One Suspect Arrested In Pottawatomie County Manhunt

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says a manhunt has ended after a suspect was taken into custody Sunday.

According to officials, a resident of the area near Bethel Road and Hardesty Road in Bethel Acres alerted them to a person exhibiting suspicious activity.

The suspect was described as a white male, with black hair, wearing a black jacket. The suspect was reportedly inside a vehicle parked at another residence, and asked to take gasoline out of a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle of the suspicious person was stolen property.

Stay with News 9 or your News 9 app for more information.