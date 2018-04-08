Oklahoma’s Female Attorneys May Be The Solving Factor To End Teacher Walkout

More than 100 female attorneys from the state are planning to meet with legislators to help foster a resolution to the education funding problems facing Oklahoma.

Oklahoma attorneys with Girl Attorney, LLC have appointments with lawmakers to present funding proposals supporting a resolution to the teacher walkout. The group of mothers and non-mothers uniformly declare their support for teachers and students.

Tulsa Attorney, Becki Murphy initiated the idea on Facebook. In the viral post, Murphy announced more than 100 fellow female attorneys from Oklahoma have asked to meet with legislators to “discuss a resolution to this educational funding nightmare.” The post attracted support from all over with more than 11,000 shares.

Murphy, an adoption attorney and mother from Tulsa, told lawmakers, “There will be change, and it will be for the better of our children.” The coalition with Girl Attorney, LLC are expected to meet at the Oklahoma Bar Association Monday morning between 9:00 and 9:45 a.m. before retreating to the Capitol at 10:00 a.m. Teachers have been asked to clear a path as the advocates walk over.

State teachers are on the brink of the second week of a teacher walkout. The Oklahoma Education Association (OEA) said teachers will continue to walkout after the hotel-motel tax was repealed by the Senate this week. OEA President, Alicia Priest, stated teachers also want capital gains passed before returning to the classroom. The Senate took up three separate measures for education funding.

If the attorneys are unsuccessful Monday, Murphy determines they will revert to other plans. “Let me be clear about one thing, we need change. And you will do it, or you have my word… one of the 100 women by my side will file for your seat," wrote Murphy.

Girl Attorney, LLC was founded in 2016 by Oklahoma City University School of Law graduate, Susan Carns Curtiss. The organization seeks to provide a community of support and encouragement to women attorneys across the globe.

