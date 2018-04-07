OKCPS Administrators Arrange For SAT Testing If Walkout Extends Tuesday

OKCPS officials are making preparations for students taking the SAT test in the event the walkout continues through testing day.

Administrators have announced arrangements for metro high schools to remain open (for Juniors only) as students arrive to take the standardized test.

All students testing must arrive at their designated school no later than 7:50 a.m. OKCPS will transport students along the regular morning bus schedule, including two return schedules.

All high school routes, except Classen S.A.S., will be have pick-up at the regular pick-up times with delivery at the schools designated between 7:00 a.m and 7:15 a.m.

All students receiving transportation on regular education buses will be released at 1:00 p.m. and delivered to their regular stops. All students receiving transportation on special education buses will be released at 3:00 p.m. and delivered to their regular stops.

OKCPS will provide breakfast and lunch.

OKCPS has not announced a decision to open/close school Tuesday.