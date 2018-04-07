Car Crashes Into Crowd In Muenster, Multiple Fatalities - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Car Crashes Into Crowd In Muenster, Multiple Fatalities

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
MUENSTER, Germany -

Police in the western German city of Muenster say a vehicle has crashed into a crowd there, killing at least three people and injuring others. The spokesperson for the local police in Muenster said a minivan crashed into a group of people in the city center. Around 30 people are injured and six are in a critical condition, and there are several fatalities. 

The driver shot and killed himself immediately after crashing into the crowd, according to the spokesperson.  

Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that residents should "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub" where a large-scale police operation is underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city's historic downtown area. 

It wasn't immediately clear if the incident was terror related. According to the online edition of the Spiegel magazine, German authorities were "assuming" the incident was an attack, although there was no immediate, official confirmation of a motive, the AFP reports. Police also urged people not to spread "speculation" about the incident.

Images on German TV showed police and fire vehicles clustered around a street in the center of the city. 

Germany has experienced a number of terror attacks in recent years, including through the use of vehicles. In December 2016, a truck plowed into a crowd at Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.