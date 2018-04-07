Large 4.6 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Garfield County

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake was reported in Garfield County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Officials report the earthquake was centered near Perry around 7:16 a.m. The quake was approximately 3 miles in depth. Several residents reported feeling the earthquake across a wide area in the state.

The earthquake's epicenter was 4 miles east-southeast of Covington, 8 miles east-northeast of Douglas, 11 miles south-southeast of Garber, and 56 miles north of Oklahoma City.

No injuries associated with the earthquake have been reported.