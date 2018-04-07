Winter Precipitation Causing Traffic Delays In OKC Saturday

Heavy precipitation is falling in several parts of Oklahoma, Saturday morning. Several accidents were reported due to the slick roads and icy conditions.

6:07 AM- Freezing rain and drizzle falling throughout OKC and central OK. Bridges/overpasses are extremely slick in and south of OKC. Heaviest precip is trying to shift east, but even light drizzle will cause problems. SLOW DOWN! Live tracker reports all morning on @NEWS9. #okwx pic.twitter.com/LdFLVw3IGM — Matt Mahler (@themahler) April 7, 2018

A 10-car accident was reported on I-35 southbound near the Oklahoma River bridge. The I-35/I-40 junction is a solid sheet of ice, along with other city bridges.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews in central, east central, western, northwestern, southwestern and northeastern Oklahoma are treating some slick spots on highway bridges and overpasses. This includes the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas. Crews are reporting light snow in the Oklahoma Panhandle and northeastern Oklahoma.