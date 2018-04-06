Saturday's Redbud Classic Events Canceled Due To Weather

Events associated with the Redbud Classic in Oklahoma City have been canceled for Saturday, News 9 has learned.

Sunday's events, including the annual 10K through Nichols Hills, are still on as scheduled.

An arctic cold front will bring freezing temperatures with wind chills in the teens to near 10 degrees overnight and early Saturday. Sleet and light snow are also possible.

Here's the information that Redbud Classic sent our Friday evening in a press release:

Due to expected inclement weather conditions, the Redbud Classic is canceling all events scheduled for Saturday, April 7, including the 10-mile, 33-mile and 45-mile cycling events and 1-mile kids fun run scheduled for Saturday, April 7. While we are very disappointed about the cancellation, the safety of our cyclist participants, volunteers, spectators and staff are paramount. All Sunday, April 8, events will go on as planned, including the 5K and 10K timed runs, the 5K-wheelchair event, the 2-mile walk and the baby stroller derby.



Cyclists are encouraged to pick up their packets, shirts and medals on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Redbud Classic registration office located at 6465 Avondale Dr. in Nichols Hills Plaza or on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Redbud information tent in Nichols Hills Plaza.



For more information, visit redbud.org or contact us by email at info@redbud.org.

Temperatures for Sunday's running events are expected to be much warmer, into the upper 50s and lower 60s.