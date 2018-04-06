Driver Of Stolen Motorcycle Leads OKC Officers On Deadly Pursuit

Oklahoma City police are investigating a high-speed chase that ended in a fatal crash, near Northwest 23rd and May Avenue on Thursday night.

Oklahoma City police are investigating a high-speed chase that ended in a fatal crash, near Northwest 23rd and May Avenue on Thursday night.

The driver of a stolen motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

Read Related Story: Emergency Crews Respond To Fatal Motorcycle Crash In NW OKC

Police said it is rare to have officer pursuit end in a fatality.

“It happens occasionally but pretty rare,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Thankfully so.”

The pursuit started near Southwest 40th and May Avenue. Police said the motorcycle had been reported stolen from a Bethany home in February. A patrol officer spotted it Thursday evening, and tried to stop the rider.

"The officer gave chase to the motorcycle,” said Knight. “Initiated a pursuit and lost sight of the motorcycle.”

Some witnesses said the rider was traveling at least 80 miles per hour on city streets.

Another officer caught site of the motorcycle and the chase was back on, but short lived. The bike was traveling north on May Avenue when it hit a car driving east through the intersection at Northwest 23rd and May Avenue.

“Right now, it appears he continued to ride on after the officers lost sight of him,” said Knight. “That was when he entered an intersection and became involved in a fatal crash.”

The motorcycle rider died at the scene and several other drivers were injured.

“None of them had life threatening injuries,” said Knight. “But were transported to an area hospital.”

Bethany Police said the bike was a 2016 Suzuki and the owner has been notified it was involved in the crash.