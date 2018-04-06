Exclusive Poll: Support For Teachers Sustained 5 Days Into Walkout

Support for Oklahoma teachers has sustained five days into their walkout at the state Capitol, according to an exclusive News 9/News on 6 poll released Friday.In the poll, 1,033 likely Oklahoma voters were asked about their support for the walkout.

In the poll, 1,033 likely Oklahoma voters were asked about their support for the walkout "until all of their demands are met," and it garnered 72.1 percent support, which is slightly above but within the margin of error for results tabulated last week.

Also, likely voters were asked how they felt about teacher pay after the $6,100 average raises were approved. A dab more than 41 percent of them said Oklahoma teachers would now make "just the right amount," while 39.5 percent said Oklahoma teachers would still be making too little.

