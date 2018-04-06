Cold Front To Come Around Lunchtime Into OKC Metro

Plan for a shake up in our weather pattern this Friday!

Starting around lunchtime temperatures will begin to fall as a cold front arrives in Oklahoma City.

Dress for the 40s Friday afternoon with a blustery northeast wind. Gusts of up to 40 mph and wind chills in the upper 30s are expected late in the day. Scattered showers are possible with mainly rain in Oklahoma City. Southeast Oklahoma will also see storm chances.

By Friday evening, colder temperatures really settle on in so if you have any plans Friday night, bundle up.

Temperatures will continue to fall into the upper 20s for overnight lows. A hard freeze is likely so protect those plants!

Another round of precipitation moves in from the north and tracks southward. Chances of a wintry mix for the metro and most of central Oklahoma are possible. Very light precipitation is expected and light snow to north.

Early sporting games or outdoor activities early Saturday will be COLD. Wind chills drop into the 10s!! Most precipitation wraps up before sunrise, and we dry out of the rest of the day.

It will be cold and cloudy on Saturday with highs to top off in the mid-40s. It will be a great day to stay inside!

Spring warmth returns Sunday with highs in the low 60s.