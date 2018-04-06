OKC Teachers To March From US Grant HS To Capitol

Friday marks the fifth day of teacher walkouts across the state, making it officially longer than the last teachers' strike in 1990.

We've heard of marches this week spanning anywhere from one mile to 110 miles, all of them heading to the state Capitol.

There'll be one Friday morning starting at U.S. Grant High School.

The Oklahoma City Public Schools announced the event of their Twitter page.

Those participating are encouraged to run, jog or walk from the high school to the Capitol.

It's just over a seven mile walk that should take about two and a half hours.

The march is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.