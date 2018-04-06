OKC Teachers To March From US Grant HS To Capitol - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OKC Teachers To March From US Grant HS To Capitol

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Friday marks the fifth day of teacher walkouts across the state, making it officially longer than the last teachers' strike in 1990. 

We've heard of marches this week spanning anywhere from one mile to 110 miles, all of them heading to the state Capitol. 

There'll be one Friday morning starting at U.S. Grant High School.

The Oklahoma City Public Schools announced the event of their Twitter page.

Those participating are encouraged to run, jog or walk from the high school to the Capitol.

It's just over a seven mile walk that should take about two and a half hours.

The march is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.