State Senate To Take Up Revenue Raising Measures

State Senators are expected to take up three revenue-raising measures.

This comes after four days of protest with tens of thousands at the state Capitol.

All of this week's work by teachers and supporters could pay off big and possibly put an end to the strike.

"If they take it up and pass it, is the walkout over? We'll see what our members say," Oklahoma Education Association president Alicia Priest said.

The Senate is expected to go into session at 8:30 a.m.

They'll decide whether or not to pass House Bill 1019XX, the so-called Amazon tax revenue bill.

Another big decision, House Bill 3375, the "ball and dice."

The Amazon bill would tax third party vendors that use Amazon to sell products.

The other will expand gaming to add ball and dice games at casinos.

Both bills will bring in roughly $45 million which will go toward teacher pay raises.

However, Senate leaders told News 9 the $2.9 billion education budget is set in stone.

The Senate will be meeting at 8:30 a.m. to take up those revenue bills.