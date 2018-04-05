State Superintendent Running Scenarios Related To Testing

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said she is looking at how they would handle a variety of scenarios if the walkout is extended with teachers not returning to school.

As the teacher walkout continues, there are some concerns among parents about its possible impacts on state testing.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said she is looking at how they would handle a variety of scenarios if the walkout is extended with teachers not returning to school.

“We want very much for our kids to be ready to take whatever assessment and learning for the rest of the year – for that to be successful,” she explained. “And as we make decisions right now, it’s all quite dynamic. We take this hour-by-hour, day-by-day. Certainly we are running worst case scenarios and we want to make sure students have the time they need and are planning to be in touch with our districts, contacting them to learn what do they need, what can we do to ensure that kids have exactly the right conditions. But we absolutely know that the teachers who are here are fighting for their kids and we celebrate that.”

For now, schools will follow the existing testing schedule.