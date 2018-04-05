Restaurants, Businesses Show Support For Teachers During Walkout

Nearby restaurants have offered discounts as a way to pitch in to help.

Twenty to thirty-thousand teachers walking around the State Capitol every day this week, certainly has worked up some appetites. Nearby restaurants have offered discounts as a way to pitch in to help.

Eateries along 23rd Street including Big Truck Tacos, Billy Sims Barbecue, Backdoor Barbecue, Pizzeria Gusto and the brand-new Hurts Donuts have been handing out up to 20 percent discounts all week.

“It’s been remarkable,” said Big Truck Manaer Tiffany Crenshaw. “We’ve sent our food trucks down to the Capitol as well.”

Hurts Donuts Franchise Owner Jess Maulsby said his business, right across 23rd Street in the old historic Citizens State Bank building, handed out two dozen free specialty donuts to Moore Pre-K Special Education Teacher Angie Sholar.

Sholar said she was on her way back to the State Capitol, where the late afternoon sugar kick would be greatly appreciated.

“It really helps us have the strength to keep in the fight, because we know the people of Oklahoma are behind us,” Sholar said.

