OHP Responds To Injury Collision Involving A Overturned Cattle Truck

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on the scene of an injury collision involving an overturned cattle truck north of I-240 on I-44.

Officers said all north bound lanes of the interstate are blocked, due to the overturned truck.

OKCFD said they estimate the truck was hauling 75 cattle, and eight to 10 of them escaped. Some of the cattle are injured and deceased on the truck.

Cattle have been reported to be loose on the interstate and city streets, officials said.

TAC 5: Overturned cattle truck SW 59 & I-44. Cows on the loose on the interstate AND city streets. Some must be euthanized, but some will be okay. BE AWARE and CAUTIOUS! Cows reported as far away as 53rd and Independence. 7:43 pm — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) April 6, 2018

The driver of the cattle truck is being examined, but is expected to be okay.

