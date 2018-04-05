Senate To Take Up Two Education Funding Bills Friday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Senate To Take Up Two Education Funding Bills Friday

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Day number four of the teacher walkout, and there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. The Senate is expected to take up two revenue raising bills Friday. But, leadership does not plan to budge on the budget. 

Senate leaders say the $2.9 billion education budget is done and there are no plans to add more money to education funding, although the Senate will take up two bills to reassure educators that the money will be there to pay for raises.

One bill will impose an internet sales tax to make up for money lost by the expected repeal of a proposed hotel motel tax.

Read Related Story: House Passes Bills For Education Funding

“It’s to help replace that and assure people that we’re completely committed to fully funding the teacher pay raise,” said Senator Greg Treat (R) Majority Floor Leader.

The other bill will expand gaming to add balls and dice to casinos, bringing in about $22 million more dollars. But, Senate leaders say the ink is dry on the $2.9 billion education budget and they’re not making any changes.

“I don’t anticipate any modifications to the education budget going forward. All I anticipate is people will have more assurance that the revenue that we say is going to be there will be there,” Treat said.

Alicia Priest of the Oklahoma Education Association said, “They also said that on Monday and on Tuesday and yesterday. So, we’re here to say our teachers need to see a path forward.”

Priest said her members are waiting to see what Friday brings.

“If they take it up and pass it is the walkout over? We’ll see what our members say.” Priest said, “We’ll have to read the bills, how they’re passed and what funding goes where.”

The Senate will be meeting at 8:30 Friday morning, to take up those revenue bills.

Click here for complete coverage of the ‘School Shutdown’.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.