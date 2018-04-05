[UNFILTERED] 360-Degree Videos From State Capitol Teacher Protests

The students from the Gaylord College of Journalism & Mass Communication have been at the Oklahoma state Capitol all week covering the teacher walkout -- and they've been working with some neat technology, 360-degree videos.

Check out the work from reporters/producers Sabi Rivera and Beth Privrat:

Sabi's 360-degree video from the Capitol:

A 360-degree view of the Oklahoma teacher walkout starting from day one at the Capitol. Reported by University of Oklahoma journalism student Sabi Rivera.

LINK: https://vimeo.com/263204992

Teacher Walkout 360 Overview from University of Oklahoma on Vimeo.

Beth's 360-degree video from the Capitol:

Coverage outside and inside of the Oklahoma Capitol in this 360 story on the Oklahoma teacher walkout.

Reporter/producer: Beth Privrat

LINK: https://vimeo.com/263197794

Walkout Reaction 360 from University of Oklahoma on Vimeo.