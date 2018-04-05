[UNFILTERED] 360-Degree Videos From State Capitol Teacher Protes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

[UNFILTERED] 360-Degree Videos From State Capitol Teacher Protests

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The students from the Gaylord College of Journalism & Mass Communication have been at the Oklahoma state Capitol all week covering the teacher walkout -- and they've been working with some neat technology, 360-degree videos.

Check out the work from reporters/producers Sabi Rivera and Beth Privrat:

Sabi's 360-degree video from the Capitol:
A 360-degree view of the Oklahoma teacher walkout starting from day one at the Capitol. Reported by University of Oklahoma journalism student Sabi Rivera.
LINK: https://vimeo.com/263204992

Teacher Walkout 360 Overview from University of Oklahoma on Vimeo.

Beth's 360-degree video from the Capitol:
Coverage outside and inside of the Oklahoma Capitol in this 360 story on the Oklahoma teacher walkout.
Reporter/producer: Beth Privrat
LINK: https://vimeo.com/263197794

Walkout Reaction 360 from University of Oklahoma on Vimeo.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
