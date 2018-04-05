Toddler Drowns In Yukon Park Pond

Yukon police are investigating the tragic death of a toddler who was pulled from a pond at Freedom Trail Park, Thursday afternoon.

Police said the two-year-old child was unresponsive when first responders found him in the water.

Yukon police and fire crews were called to the park around 12:45 p.m. in response to a missing child. Police said the toddler was with his parents and likely wandered away from them.

The parents and other park patrons searched for the toddler until first responders arrived.

“He was later found at the edge of the pond by the dam,” said Maj. Mitch Hoskins, Yukon Police Department.

Witnesses watched fire crews pull the child out of the water.

“I just saw a kid coming out,” said Gavin Brady, witness. “Like paramedics coming out from from the lake and the kid spewing out blood and water.”

Police said the child was unresponsive and life saving actions were taken. The child was taken to a metro hospital and police started their investigation by gathering witness statements.

“Our investigators are photographing and trying to find a point or path of where the child was going at the time,” said Maj. Hoskins. “All we know is there was a 20 minute gap where he was unaccounted for.”

Police said right now it appears to be a tragic accident.

“At this point it does appear to be something like a mishap,” said Maj. Hoskins. “An accident.”

The child was taken to OU Children’s Hospital and was pronounced deceased just before 2 p.m.