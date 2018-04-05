RV Rollover Causes Major Traffic Jam In Edmond

Emergency crews are responding after a RV rollover on I-35 in Edmond.

Traffic is backed up for miles following a multiple vehicle crash involving a RV in Edmond, late Thursday afternoon.

According to the Edmond Fire Department, the crash occurred at 2nd Street and southbound I-35, a little before 4 p.m.

At this time, there's no word on what caused the crash. Authorities said no injuries were reported.

Crews have closed the southbound lanes on I-35. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information.