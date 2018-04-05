Crews Called To Possible Drowning Involving Yukon Toddler

Emergency crews are responding to a possible drowning involving a toddler in Yukon.

Yukon firefighters were first called out to the scene at Freedom Trail Park, located in the 2100 block of S. Holly Avenue, near Interstate 40 and NW 10th Street.

According to reports, the child was unresponsive after being pulled from the water at Mulvey Pond.

