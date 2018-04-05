OSBI Investigating After Human Remains Discovered Near Newcastle

OSBI agents are investigating after human remains were found in a rural area just to the north of Newcastle, on Wednesday.

Authorities confirm the remains were found in the 1000 block of NE 34th Street, just to the east of Interstate 44, some time Wednesday evening. The McClain County Sheriff’s office was first called in to investigate, and in turn requested OSBI assistance.

The Medical Examiner has also been called out to the scene. Information regarding the identity of the victim has not been released, nor has info. regarding the condition of the remains.

This is a developing story.

