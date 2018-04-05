Yukon Teachers To March To State Capitol - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Yukon Teachers To March To State Capitol

Posted: Updated:
YUKON, Oklahoma -

Teachers in Yukon are preparing to walk Thursday morning to the state Capitol.

They are joining the thousands of others who have been there this week.

Teachers will be meeting at Yukon High School before they start their march to the capitol

lt's not exactly a short trip.

According the GPS, it's a five hour walk, totaling 14 miles.

Once at the Capitol, they'll join other teachers meeting with legislators and picketing outside.

For those interested, the walk is scheduled to start between 7:45 and 8 a.m. from Yukon High School.

