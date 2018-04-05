Rep. McDugle Responds To Backlash After Facebook Videos

State Rep. Kevin McDugle voiced some of his frustrations Tuesday on a social media video after he said protesters jeered at him and other lawmakers.

State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow, voiced some of his frustrations Tuesday on a social media video after he said protesters jeered at him and other lawmakers.

That Facebook Live video was taken down a short time later and he posted a second Facebook Live in an attempt to explain himself. That second video was also taken down.

McDugle spoke with News 9's Dana Hertneky to explain why he posted the videos, why he took them down and why he said there have been death threats made against him and his legislative assistant.