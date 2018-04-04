Your 2 Cents: Response To Backlash Over Walkout Comments

Tuesday night, I responded to a couple of people carrying signs aimed at me at the teacher walkout, one called me “Public Enemy #1”. I said they didn't have their facts straight.

Here's what you had to say about it:

Ann in Del City first, "People hear what they want to hear Kelly."

Linda is tired of it, "I have stopped watching the news. Please report on something else and stop giving them so much attention."

Andrea challenged me to, "Go back and listen to you calling the teachers greedy."

No, Andrea you listen. My exact words a week before the strike were a concern I expressed that "support will quickly fade if teachers come off as greedy or even unappreciative." Not that they are greedy, huge difference.

To wit, Carolyn writes, "I think the teachers had the backing of the people at first, but they are asking and pushing for too much"

From Levi in Helena, "Unfortunately Mr. Ogle, anything can be misunderstood when passions are high and opinions are set."

Finally, from Stephanie, "I love watching you Kelly and following you online. I was thrown for a bit of a loop at your recent comments, especially since you were talking about your children's future profession."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents.