OU's Defense A Factor So Far During Spring Practice

Despite missing Robert Barnes and Chanse Sylvie due to injury last Saturday, defensive backs coach Kerry Cooks was pleased with his groups' effort in the Sooners' first scrimmage of the spring.

"We didn't see any missed tackles," Cooks said. "Throughout the various scrimmages I've been here that's been an issue for us. I think the things we're harping on throughout the spring, what we call our pillars, things we're trying to build this defense off of, I think that those things are starting to show up."

Barnes should be back soon, while Sylvie's sprained ankle could keep him sidelined a little longer.

As for OU's defensive line, that unit stepped up as well Saturday.

"Defense was a factor in that scrimmage," defensive tackle Neville Gallimore said. "The fact that we go up against a great O-Line - top 5 in the country every single day - if we're having success against them it's going to make it that much easier come game time."

Gallimore said the defensive line got four or five sacks during the Saturday scrimmage and at one point Amani Bledsoe made back to back big time stops on second and third down. Gallimore also said OU's defensive line needs to make big plays like that this upcoming season because in the past, that unit hasn't always gotten those.