OKCPS Deliver Meals During The Walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Support staff with OKC Public schools is making sure the thousands of meals served to students each day are still going out the door.

OKC Public Schools has more than 100 feeding sites set up throughout town to serve meals during the walkout.

The meals are loaded on to school buses at various hubs.

The hub at U.S. Grant High School supplies food to 7 breakfast and 11 lunch feeding sites.

“We support the teacher and what they are doing and out way is to support the students and feed them,” says OKC Public Schools’ Chris Pyle, who coordinated deliveries from U.S. Grant High School.\

OKCPS will serve 2500 meals each day this week.

The district set up another feeding station at the Capitol on Wednesday to provide meals to those taking part in the student rally.

