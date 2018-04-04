Construction Starts On Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Construction Starts On Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center

Construction has started for the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center, the state's next cultural destination for the arts.

The new facility will be in downtown Oklahoma City at Northwest 11th and Broadway.

Organizers said it will be able to serve an estimated 90,000 visitors per year.

The new building is scheduled to be part of a finished part of the Oklahoma City skyline in fall 2019.

