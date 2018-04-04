Edmond HS Juniors take ACT During Teacher Walkout - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Edmond HS Juniors take ACT During Teacher Walkout

EDMOND, Oklahoma -

The Halls of Edmond North High school are quiet on what was scheduled to be a normal school day before this week.

A few students are still getting lunch at the school. And over the next week and half, hundreds of high school Juniors are taking the ACT.

“We knew with the potential walkout last week that we needed to have a plan in place,” said Edmond North High School Principal Debreon Davis.

Principal Davis said staff wanted to make sure the teacher walkout was not a distraction for students taking the standardized test needed for admission to many colleges and universities.

“We tried really to over-communicated with the them the expectations in preparing for the test,” said Davis.

Davis says 600 Edmond North students still take the ACT this month.

So far attendance has been 90% which Principal Davis says is comparable to a normal day of classes.

