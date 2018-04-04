Students Join Teachers, Share Passionate Speeches At State Capitol

Outside, students shared some of the topics they planned to bring up to the lawmakers.

Students came out in full force to pack the Capitol, and even before 10:30 Wednesday morning OHP had to stop letting people inside because every floor was full.

Outside, students shared some of the topics they planned to bring up to the lawmakers.

In a number of passionate and emotional speeches, they expressed their love for their teachers and talked about how dedicated they've been to the youth.

But these kids have serious concerns about conditions in the classroom and they fear their dreams and aspirations will be squandered if change doesn't come soon.

“You cannot and you will not make the change that you want to make here today if you just go talk to one or two legislators and go home after one day. I need you to talk to every legislator you can possibly find.”

Click here for complete coverage of 'School Shutdown'