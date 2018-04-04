[UNFILTERED] Moore Parent Promotes Alternative Approach To Fundi - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

[UNFILTERED] Moore Parent Promotes Alternative Approach To Funding Classrooms

One Moore parent made a passionate plea Tuesday against over-taxing Oklahomans, all in the name of supporting teachers.

Luke Hall of the Gaylord College of Journalism & Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma talked to Cody Clark after finding some of his comments in another Facebook post related to the Oklahoma teacher walkout. Clark's comments were definitely against the grain from other viewpoints, so Hall sought him out.

And Clark agreed.

They did a Facebook Live on the KWTV News 9 Facebook page late Tuesday afternoon, in which Clark explained how higher taxes could negatively impact teachers. He also detailed one of his solutions for managing money at the legislative level, zero-based budgeting.

Zero-based budgeting is a an approach to budgeting where all expenses have to be justified for each new period.

