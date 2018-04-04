Construction Begins For New Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Construction Begins For New Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Construction has started for the Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center. 

The construction is to build the state's next cultural destination for the arts. 

The new facility will be in downtown Oklahoma City at NW 11th and Broadway. 

Organizers say it will be able to serve an estimated 90,000 visitors a year. 

The new building is scheduled to be part of a finished part of the Oklahoma City skyline in fall of 2019.

