[UNFILTERED] Behind The Scenes Of [UNFILTERED] At The University Of Oklahoma

Behind the scenes in Studio D of [UNFILTERED], wrapping the day’s coverage of the Oklahoma teacher walkout. [UNFILTERED] is a partnership between News 9 and students at the Gaylord College of Journalism & Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma.

After the first day of the teacher walkout, Professors John Schmeltzer and Mike Boettcher talk to a group that includes Ken Fischer (faculty), Cal Day, Will Cornelius, Curt Watson, Brigette Waltermire, Michael Bohling, Baylor Hurst, Tori King, Aspen Endriss, Rebecca Walters, Marisa Nuzzo, Storme Jones, Reagan Ledbetter, Matt Marks, Jaron Spor, Bob Dickey (faculty), Sam Brown, Brian Briggs, Christian Nunley, Jesse Lofton, Megan Ross, Adam Seibel.

You can find social media coverage of our efforts on the KWTV News 9 Facebook page and the OUCovers18 Unfiltered Facebook page. Thanks to OU students Amina Switzer and Jantzen McGhee for partnering with News 9 on the digital side of the coverage efforts, too.