[UNFILTERED] Cesar Chavez Librarian Checks In To Student-Funding Movement

Heidi Jackson, Cesar Chavez Elementary librarian, tells [UNFILTERED] she stands to secure funding for every student she’s ever had. Jackson is joined by Cesar Chavez Elementary second-grade teacher Greg Worley and Little Axe kindergarten teacher Vicki Worley. [UNFILTERED] is a partnership between News 9 and students at the Gaylord College of Journalism & Mass Communication at the University of Oklahoma.