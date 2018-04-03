[UNFILTERED] Teachers March To Capitol Chanting 'Fund Our Future - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

[UNFILTERED] Teachers March To Capitol Chanting 'Fund Our Future'

[UNFILTERED} University of Oklahoma students from the Gaylord College of Journalism covered the teacher walkout at the Oklahoma state Capitol on Monday. In this video, protestors are walking to the Capitol, chanting "fund our future!"

