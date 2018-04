Ninth grade math teacher Avery Smith hasn't eaten anything since Sunday evening; and he said he won't until the walkout ends and he can be back with his students at U.S. Grant High School.

“I’m doing that for our kids to show that this really matters,” he explained. “We’re not just here for fun or to listen to fun music or to shout and cheer, but we care about our kids. And that’s what’s important. So I’m willing to put it on the line.”

Smith and thousands of other teachers were inside the capitol talking with lawmakers Tuesday, hoping they'll increase funding for education.

As the walkout continues into another day, Smith said he'll get through the moments of hunger by thinking of his students and leaning on his faith.