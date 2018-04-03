Veteran Teacher, Sheriff's Deputy Challenging For Rep. McDugle's Seat

An exclusive News 9 poll asked more than 550 likely voters who they would elect as governor, were the election held today.More >>
An exclusive News 9 poll asked more than 550 likely voters who they would elect as governor, were the election held today.More >>
Students came out in full force to pack the Capitol, and even before 10:30 Wedneday morning OHP had to stop letting people inside because every floor was full.More >>
Students came out in full force to pack the Capitol, and even before 10:30 Wedneday morning OHP had to stop letting people inside because every floor was full.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.