Police Respond To YouTube HQ Amid Reports Of Possible Active Shooter

By CBS News

Police are responding to an active shooter situation at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California. Employees evacuated the building and police are warning people to avoid the area.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tells CBS News it is treating the situation as an "active shooter incident" but declined to provide more details. San Francisco General Hospital tells CBS News they are preparing to receive patients.

The San Bruno Police Department also confirmed they were responding to an active shooter. They asked people in the area to stay away from Cherry Ave and Bay Hill Drive.

Heavily armed police surrounded the facility, with armed SWAT vehicles stationed outside. Police officers could be seen patting down employees evacuating the campus.

Several employees tweeted they heard gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Vadim Lavrusik said he barricaded himself and others inside a room before they were able to escape safely.

San Bruno police tweeted there is police activity at the address listed as YouTube's headquarters on its website.

Google, YouTube's parent company, said in a statement that they are "coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

