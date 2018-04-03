Educate Oklahoma Special To Re-Air Nightly Through April 6 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Educate Oklahoma Special To Re-Air Nightly Through April 6

The Educate Oklahoma special will air again beginning Tuesday April 3 and repeat nightly until Friday April 6.

The hour long special addresses the growing education crisis in Oklahoma and attempts to identify the opportunities to improve and find solutions.

Topics discussed include:

  • Latest on Teacher Walkout negotiations
  • Latest on State Worker Walkout Negotiations
  • 4 Day School Weeks
  • Teachers leaving Oklahoma for better pay

and many others.

Related: Educate Oklahoma: Watch Our Education Special

The special will air nightly at 9 p.m. on News 9 Plus (formerly known as KSBI-52) until April 6.

