Educate Oklahoma: Oklahoma's Education Crisis Explored

The Educate Oklahoma special will air again beginning Tuesday April 3 and repeat nightly until Friday April 6.

The hour long special addresses the growing education crisis in Oklahoma and attempts to identify the opportunities to improve and find solutions.

Topics discussed include:

Latest on Teacher Walkout negotiations

Latest on State Worker Walkout Negotiations

4 Day School Weeks

Teachers leaving Oklahoma for better pay

and many others.

Related: Educate Oklahoma: Watch Our Education Special

The special will air nightly at 9 p.m. on News 9 Plus (formerly known as KSBI-52) until April 6.