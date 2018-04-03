David’s Wild Weather Camp Planned For Wednesday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

David’s Wild Weather Camp Planned For Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

KWTV will hold "David’s Wild Weather Camp" Wednesday, April 4th at 2 p.m.

The camp will be held at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum at 1700 NE 63rd St. in Oklahoma City. Admission to the museum will be free for everyone who attends the camp. 

The camp is for kids who are out of school during the teacher walkout over education funding. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.