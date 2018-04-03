Actress, Oklahoma Native Olivia Munn Tweets Her Support For State Teachers

Oklahoma native Olivia Munn tweeted her support for the Oklahoma teacher walkout over education funding on Monday.

04/03/18: Teachers To Pack State Capitol For 2nd Day Of Walkout

The actress graduated from Putnam City North High School and the University of Oklahoma. Munn posted a picture of her grandparents who were both Oklahoma public school educators.

Both of my grandparents were Oklahoma public school educators and made enough to support their family and have a rich life. It’s SHAMEFUL that Oklahoma teachers can’t do that today. I stand with them! #oklahomateacherwalkout #oklahoma pic.twitter.com/RlSO7v5gSY — om (@oliviamunn) April 2, 2018

Fellow Putnam City North graduate James Marsden posted his support for Oklahoma teachers on Instagram.

03/31/2018: Oklahoma Native James Marsden Shows Support For State Teachers