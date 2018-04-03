Actress, Oklahoma Native Olivia Munn Tweets Her Support For Stat - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Actress, Oklahoma Native Olivia Munn Tweets Her Support For State Teachers

Oklahoma native Olivia Munn tweeted her support for the Oklahoma teacher walkout over education funding on Monday. 

The actress graduated from Putnam City North High School and the University of Oklahoma. Munn posted a picture of her grandparents who were both Oklahoma public school educators. 

Fellow Putnam City North graduate James Marsden posted his support for Oklahoma teachers on Instagram. 

