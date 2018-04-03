Mild Temps, High Winds In Forecast For OK

Temperatures are mild Tuesday morning, but are expected to drop into the 50s as a front arrives.

Gusty north winds are behind the front. Wind gusts between 40 to 45 mph are possible throughout the day.

We will see an extreme to high fire threat with strong winds, low humidity and dry vegetation. Dress for the 50s Tuesday afternoon. Skies become mostly sunny later.

Overnight is clear and cold! Cover the outdoor plants as temperatures will drop to freezing. A freeze warning was issued for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is quiet and pleasant with highs near 60.

Warming up ahead of another cold front Thursday in the mid-70s. We will see a slight chance of rain and storms.

More precipitation arrives Friday, but it will be COLDER Friday. Highs are only near 40. On Friday night, we could drop to freezing so light wintry mix is possible.